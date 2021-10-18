Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba Ali Khan replies to troll who said she lives in her parents past, siblings' present: You do what works for you'
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan replies to troll who said she lives in her parents past, siblings' present: You do what works for you'

Saif Ali Khan's younger sister, Saba Ali Khan got trolled on Instagram, for sharing her parents' throwback picture, as a follower commented "you live in your parents past and you siblings present."
Saba Ali Khan shared a throwback picture of herself on Instagram.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 10:53 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, who is a jewelery designer by profession, often shares throwback and celebratory pictures of the Pataudi family on social media. In a latest Instagram post, she shared a monochrome picture of her parents engagement.

On Sunday, Saba shared a picture of her mother and father, Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi on Instagram. She captioned the picture, "The ROYAL Wedding..... Parents getting engaged to be married .. wish I was there Mahsha'Allah #nawab #mansuralikhan #pataudi #weds #sharmilatagore #thosewerethedays." 

 

RELATED STORIES

Saba received a mixed response from her fans, while some people loved the picture, some passed mean comments. One Internet user commented, “You seem to live in your parents past and your siblings present. Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them not you.”

Saba responded to the social media user saying, "There is always a choice ... I love my parents n the past .. good times. Siblings too. And a bit of me also! A liiiittle bit of everything ...what works for me . You do what works for you . Have a great weekend. Stay safe."

Read More: Saba shares old pic of Sharmila Tagore, says mom could leave 'house in rollers, hair half done', make it look 'stylish'

She was earlier in the news when she defended Kareena and Saif's choice of baby names. She wrote on Instagram: “When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life, only she and the father are allowed to decide who, how and what the child will grow as. And the name. No one, NO ONE else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. Parents are the only one with rights. Think it's a reminder for everyone to respect that. Today, tomorrow, forever.”

Saba, who is followed by over 96,000 users on Instagram, is the second child of cricketer Mansoor and actor Sharmila. Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession and also looks after the family's charitable trust.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saba ali khan pataudi sharmila tagore mansoor ali khan pataudi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajkummar on concept of renting families: ‘Why can’t it become a norm in India?'

6

Warner Bros drop stunning The Batman trailer at DC FanDome

Pooja Bedi tests Covid-19 positive: ‘Not taking vaccine was a choice I took’

Katrina Kaif poses on the beach in white, Anushka, Ranveer praise her ‘beauty’
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP