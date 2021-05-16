Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba Ali Khan shares montage featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; calls family ‘adorable’ but also ‘crazy’
Saba Ali Khan posted a montage of her framed family portraits. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Saif and Kareena’s younger son, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya featured in the clip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, has been sharing fond memories with her family on Instagram for weeks now. On Sunday, she shared a video montage of some photographs that she got framed, featuring Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena’s younger son, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

“REEL....it in!! Love my mad adorable and crazy family. We're all that and more ! But we stick together... ALWAYS FOREVER #sundayvibes #familylove #staysafe #saifalikhanpataudi #taimur #inaaya,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans showered love in the comments section. “Amazing all pics. Beautiful family,” one wrote, while another said, “Great family .and . @sabapataudi ji you are angel in your family .. clean soul.” A third commented, “Awwwww so cute.”

Earlier this month, on Mother’s Day, Saba shared a collage of family photos and revealed that she ‘mother(s)’ the babies in the family. “Love to all .. enjoy PRECIOUS time together. This is what makes life worth your while!” she added.

Also read | When Vicky Kaushal unwittingly snubbed girl crushing on him who flew down to meet him: ‘Fell in love with another girl’

Saba’s posts also often feature her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan. She earlier revealed in an Instagram post that when she went to a studio to get some family photos printed, an employee of the shop remarked that there were hardly any pictures of her. “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments,” she wrote.

However, Saba has lately started posting photos of herself as well. Recently, she shared a decade-old picture of herself and wished to ‘turn back the clock’. “DO NOT comment on weight. Uff. I loved me back then. And anyway ...it's a decade ago ya!!! Live n let live.....Peace out!!” she added.

