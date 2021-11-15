Saba Ali Khan shares rare pic of grandmother Lal Didi with Rabindranath Tagore

Saba Ali Khan digs up the best pictures of her famous family for her followers which range from black and white pics of her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to candid clicks of her nieces and nephews including Taimur. On Monday, she shared a rare picture of her grandmother Lal Didi with Nobel Prize winner and poet Rabindranath Tagore.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Didi. My grandmother…who we all called Lal didi…fondly. She had the kindest soul, a woman of spirit and lots of charm! Miss you #sharmilatagore #rabindranathtagore #mother #happybirthday.”

Saba Ali Khan shared a rare pic of Rabindranath Tagore and her grandmother.

The picture shows Rabindranath Tagore seated on a chair and Lal Didi standing besides him in a saree, with her hair tied in plaits on each side.

Saba Ali Khan is the daughter of former actor Sharmila Tagore. The veteran actor's maternal grandmother, Latika, was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore's brother, Dwijendranath Tagore. Sharmila's mother's name was Ira.

Sharmila had once said that her surname turned out to be a privilege for her. According to PTI, she said at a book launch, “I don’t have that much authority on Tagore but yes I have a wonderful surname. It’s my heritage and it has opened many doors for me. It’s a privilege to be born in such a household. He, unfortunately, died three years before I was born so I could not have any direct interaction with him. But I have heard great stories from my mother.” She was speaking after launching the book titled Shades of Difference: Selected Writings of Rabindranath Tagore in 2015.

Sharmila's 1960 Bengali film Devi was inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's writings.

Sharmila now lives at the Pataudi Palace in Gurugram. She is the wife of late crickter Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her son Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan visit her occasionally with their respective families.