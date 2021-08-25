Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan has 'become a mature person': 'He is father of four kids'

Sharmila Tagore has spoken about the change she has seen in her son, actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif, who recently welcomed his fourth child, has grown up to be a 'good father', as per Sharmila.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sharmila said that Saif has new hobbies now such as cooking and reading. “I saw Yeh Dillagi and even his old interviews were so funny. He has become a mature person. He is the father of four kids and has become an excellent chef. He has developed good hobbies like reading. He is a good father and cooks well," she said.

Sharmila also spoke about how she has not been able to meet Saif and his family due to the coronavirus lockdown. Sharmila is unable to travel long distances due to health issues. She has also not been able to see Saif's newborn son Jehangir Ali Khan yet.

Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor became parents to Jehangir in February. Their older son Taimur was born in 2016. Saif also has two other kids--Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan--from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh. When Saif and Kareena had announced her second pregnancy last year, his sister Soha Ali Khan had dubbed him the 'quadfather'.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kareena spoke about her two sons and who looks like whom. "Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter,” she had said.

Sharmila married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969. She is mother to son Saif and daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. Sharmila has starred in hit films such as Kashmir Ki Kali, Aradhana and An Evening in Paris.