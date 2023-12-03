Sachin Tendulkar says he is ‘super impressed’ by Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur, actor calls him his childhood hero

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday night attended the special screening of actor Vicky Kaushal's recently released biopic drama film Sam Bahadur. Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar. He was also seen posing with Vicky at the screening. Also read: Sam Bahadur Twitter reviews hail Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's film

Sachin Tendulkar reviews Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal posted a photo with Sachin Tendulkar after Sam Bahadur screening.

Post-screening, Sachin praised the film and said, "It's a very good film. I was super impressed by Vicky's acting. It truly felt like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was present. The body language was incredible. It's an important film for all generations to watch, to know the history of our country."

Vicky calls Sachin Tendulkar his childhood hero

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture with Tendulkar and wrote, "My childhood hero saw my Film today! #IAmOk !!! Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words... I'll cherish them for a lifetime."

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur got a decent start at the box office on Day 1. The film minted ₹5.50 crores on its opening day in India.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#SamBahadur gathered momentum towards evening shows on Day 1... Biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹6.25 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Apart from Tendulkar, cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar also attended the screening.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

On playing the lead role in the film, Vicky said, "Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We've poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India's great heroes on screen. I'm humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring."

Sam Bahadur marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after Raazi.

