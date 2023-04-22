Sachin Tendulkar shares details of meeting with Suriya: 'We both were very shy initially'

On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar held a question and answer session on Twitter to talk with his fans. The former cricketer responded to a fan who asked about meeting actor Suriya earlier this year. He said that initially they both were shy but ended up having a good talk as time went by. Sachin also shared his thoughts on the late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar who he had gotten to know since he began playing for India. (Also read: Vikatan Awards: Suriya wins best actor, here's why he thanked wife Jyotika for it) Suriya and Sachin Tendulkar had met in February 2023.

Back in February, Suriya had posted a picture of himself with Sachin with the caption, "Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar." The two were casually dressed for the meet up. Suriya was dressed in a denim shirt and beige pants and Sachin wore a blue flannel shirt with jeans and sunglasses. A fan had commented on Suriya's post, "2 Legends God Of Cricket & Pride Of Indian Cinema."

Sachin was asked about the meeting on his 'Ask Sachin' session on Twitter. He recalled, "We both were very shy initially and didn't want to disturb each other but ended up having a good chat. #MutualAdmiration @Suriya_offl." Suriya also replied to Sachin's tweet and added wishes for Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar's debut with the Mumbai Indians, "Likewise Sir and look forward to more such meetings. Hearty wishes for Arjun! May he have a rocking innings in this IPL season and a glorious cricketing career..!!!"

Sachin also remembered Lata Mangeshkar and called the late national icon 'immortal' in a tweet. He was asked by a fan to say something about her. The fan shared a photograph of the two of them where Sachin is giving her an autographed team jersey and wrote, "One word for Lata didi... @sachin_rt #AskSachin."

Suriya and his wife, actor Jyotika, and their two kids Diya and Dev, have been spotted by the paparazzi quite often in Mumbai in recent months. Reportedly, Suriya has shifted to Mumbai for his children’s education. The family is said to have invested in a property worth ₹70 crore in Mumbai.

Last year, Suriya had special cameos in the Tamil films Vikram and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He is said to make a guest appearance in the upcoming Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which stars Akshay Kumar. The actor is currently working on Siva's Kanguva with co-stars Disha Patani and Yogi Babu.

