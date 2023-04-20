Vikatan Awards: Suriya wins best actor, here's why he thanked wife Jyotika for it

Actor Suriya, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Kanguva, was recently presented with the Best Actor award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed film Jai Bhim, a courtroom drama based on real events. In his acceptance speech, Suriya took the opportunity to thank his wife Jyotika for letting him act as she takes care of home and kids. Also read: Suriya, Jyotika relocate to Mumbai for children’s education, invest in ₹70 cr lavish property: report Suriya dedicated his award to wife Jyotika.

Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film featured Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny.

Jai Bhim pocketed five awards at Vikatan Awards which also include best actor and best film. In his acceptance speech, Suriya thanked a lot of people who worked on the film. Finally, he said, “I’d like to dedicate this award to my wife Jyotika. She’s the one who’s sacrificing a lot, taking care of the kids and letting me act. Every time something happens in my life, she’s also a part of it."

Jai Bhim also bagged best actress award for Lijomol Jose, best supporting actress award for Urvashi and best director award for TJ Gnanavel.

Recently, the film’s producer Rajasekar Pandian confirmed that the film's sequel is in ideation stage. Talking to India Today, Pandian confirmed that the sequel plan is in the offing. “Yes, Jai Bhim 2 is definitely happening as I confirmed at the film festival. We (2D Entertainment) are making a film with TJ Gnanavel next - but that is a different script. Once he wraps up this project, we will work on Jai Bhim 2. Currently, Jai Bhim sequel is only in the ideation stage. It needs a lot of preparation and research. And there are a lot of stories about Justice Chandru that need to be told,” he was quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, Suriya also has Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivasal in the pipeline. The film will mark his maiden collaboration with the filmmaker.

