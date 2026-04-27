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Sai Pallavi says she feels ‘nervous’ ahead of her Hindi film debut with Ek Din, thanks Aamir Khan: ‘I had a great time’

Sai Pallavi stars alongside Junaid Khan in the romantic drama Ek Din. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan.

Apr 27, 2026 12:02 am IST
By Santanu Das
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Sai Pallavi has worked for a decade in the South and has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, but Ek Din marks her debut in Hindi. The actor is gearing up for the release of her first Hindi film, Ek Din, in which she stars alongside Junaid Khan. She and Junaid were present at a promotional event for the film on Sunday, where she gave a heartfelt speech to thank everyone and share that she is excited as well as nervous.

What Sai Pallavi said

Actor and producer Aamir Khan, along with Sai Pallavi (C) and Junaid Khan (R), attend an event promoting Ek Din. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Producer Aamir Khan was also present at the event. He stood beside Junaid and Sai, along with the other cast members. Sai went ahead and gave a speech to thank everyone. She said, "I don't know what work I have done, but I felt happy that jo bhi maine kiya, it brings me to a room filled with people who are so talented, and I end up being so humbled. Aamir sir is crazy enough to be that emotional in public, but though I love my seats, I sometimes wish that the lights were dimmed so that I can, you know, be more emotional."

Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

sai pallavi junaid khan aamir khan
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sai Pallavi says she feels ‘nervous’ ahead of her Hindi film debut with Ek Din, thanks Aamir Khan: ‘I had a great time’
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