Sai Pallavi says she feels ‘nervous’ ahead of her Hindi film debut with Ek Din, thanks Aamir Khan: ‘I had a great time’

Sai Pallavi has worked for a decade in the South and has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, but Ek Din marks her debut in Hindi. The actor is gearing up for the release of her first Hindi film, Ek Din, in which she stars alongside Junaid Khan. She and Junaid were present at a promotional event for the film on Sunday, where she gave a heartfelt speech to thank everyone and share that she is excited as well as nervous.

What Sai Pallavi said

Actor and producer Aamir Khan, along with Sai Pallavi (C) and Junaid Khan (R), attend an event promoting Ek Din. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

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Producer Aamir Khan was also present at the event. He stood beside Junaid and Sai, along with the other cast members. Sai went ahead and gave a speech to thank everyone. She said, "I don't know what work I have done, but I felt happy that jo bhi maine kiya, it brings me to a room filled with people who are so talented, and I end up being so humbled. Aamir sir is crazy enough to be that emotional in public, but though I love my seats, I sometimes wish that the lights were dimmed so that I can, you know, be more emotional."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “You guys were unbelievable, every single person, you're all such beautiful narrators, I could see your emotions, I could see the visuals in front of me. It was absolutely beautiful. Thank you so much for whatever has led you all the way here. God bless you and may you continue to do this and influence more lives and touch our souls. Sometimes I feel my journey in the industry, I don't know if I was somebody who would genuinely go to a theatre, go to a place where it's going to be a culmination of such talents, but whatever I've done has led me here and I'm so grateful for the whole journey." 'I'm actually quite nervous' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “You guys were unbelievable, every single person, you're all such beautiful narrators, I could see your emotions, I could see the visuals in front of me. It was absolutely beautiful. Thank you so much for whatever has led you all the way here. God bless you and may you continue to do this and influence more lives and touch our souls. Sometimes I feel my journey in the industry, I don't know if I was somebody who would genuinely go to a theatre, go to a place where it's going to be a culmination of such talents, but whatever I've done has led me here and I'm so grateful for the whole journey." 'I'm actually quite nervous' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She concluded by thanking Aamir and said, "Thank you, Aamir sir, for putting me in a space like this, picking me to be part of this movie where I'm able to enjoy this, feel so much of love. And every time you all spoke about love, I could see your face glow. This is going to be my first Hindi film. I'm actually quite nervous. But it's an absolutely beautiful journey. Thank you so much to the whole team. Junaid was an absolutely beautiful co-star. An obedient child, actually. He's so nice. I had a great time. Today I didn't prepare what I wanted to say, but please forgive me. There's a lot of love inside for you." About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She concluded by thanking Aamir and said, "Thank you, Aamir sir, for putting me in a space like this, picking me to be part of this movie where I'm able to enjoy this, feel so much of love. And every time you all spoke about love, I could see your face glow. This is going to be my first Hindi film. I'm actually quite nervous. But it's an absolutely beautiful journey. Thank you so much to the whole team. Junaid was an absolutely beautiful co-star. An obedient child, actually. He's so nice. I had a great time. Today I didn't prepare what I wanted to say, but please forgive me. There's a lot of love inside for you." About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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