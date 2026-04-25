Aamir Khan says he was hurt, refused to eat breakfast after Reema Kagti scolded him harshly during the shoot of Lagaan

During the chat, Aamir shared in Hindi, “Lagaan had so many actors, and she was the second AD. She had to plan all the timings… about who would come at what time, who would have breakfast when, etc. They used to keep 15 minutes for breakfast, and I eat slowly, I do everything slowly, so I told them to call me 15 minutes earlier. She scolded me and said, ‘For you, the whole hair and makeup team will not come 15 minutes earlier’.”

Lagaan remains one of the best films of Aamir Khan 's career. He not only starred in the lead role in the sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, but also produced it. In a recent chat with Just Too Filmy, Aamir recalled the Lagaan shoot and shared one particularly hilarious story when he was scolded by then-second AD Reema Kagti for taking too long to finish his breakfast! (Also read: Kantara mimicry row: HC to dispose Ranveer Singh's plea to quash FIR, gives actor 4 weeks for Chamundi Hill temple visit )

He went on to add: “I’m the producer and she is scolding me! I said, ‘It takes time for me.’ She said, ‘I don’t care, you have to come…’ She spoke to me very harshly. I felt hurt. So I said, ‘From now on, I will not have breakfast.’ It didn’t affect her; she said, ‘Very good, you can be ready on time then.’ After a week, exhausted, I went back to having breakfast there again.” Aamir went on to collaborate with Reema Kagti in the future, even acting and producing in her own directorial, Talaash.

About Lagaan Lagaan tells the story of a villager, played by Aamir, who assembles a ragtag team to defeat the Britishers in a cricket match to avoid paying triple the tax. The film received widespread acclaim and commercial success upon release. It was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Lagaan also featured Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, among others.

Aamir's last lead role was in the 2025 film Sitaare Zameen Par, which he also produced, and he also appeared in a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie. He produced Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos this year and has his son, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s film, Ek Din, coming up as a producer, apart from Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Lahore 1947.