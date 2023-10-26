Taimur looks cute in his school uniform as he is spotted with parents Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan. See pics

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor dropped off their elder child Taimur Ali Khan at school on Wednesday. Several pictures and videos of the family stepping out of their home in Mumbai on Thursday were shared on social media platforms. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana pose in BTS stills from Cocktail's London shoot; Sharmila Tagore makes cameo) Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan outside their home.

Saif, Kareena drop Taimur to school

In a clip, posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan was seen leading the way, followed by Taimur and Kareena. For the outing, Saif wore a navy blue short kurta, white pyjamas and black slippers. Kareena opted for a white shirt, blue denims and shoes. She also carried a bag. Taimur Ali Khan was seen in his school uniform.

Fans react to the trio's video

As Saif took the driver's seat, Taimur sat next to him. Kareena sat behind them. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Kareena, Saif on their way to drop Taimur to school. Sweet." "Beautiful family," read a comment. "Hahaha Taimur called shotgun," wrote an Instagram user. "Just like other families dropping kid to school. Nice," commented another fan.

About Saif and Kareena's family

Taimur is the elder son of Saif and Kareena. The couple has another son Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh. They have two children--Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Amrita were married from 1991–2004. He tied the knot with Kareena in 2012.

Kareena and Saif's films

Kareena's next project is Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow, which will launch on November 8. The series will have Kareena as the voice of Black Widow/Helen Black and Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright. The English language version of Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow was written by Alex Delyle (Fear the Walking Dead), directed by Timothy Busfield (Thirtysomething, The West Wing).

Kareena's film The Buckingham Murders helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. She will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Kareena was last seen in the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha a neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. It also stars Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani.

