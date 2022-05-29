Saif Ali Khan calls his drag avatar in Humshakals 'hideously embarrassing', blames Sajid Khan: 'What did he do to us'

Saif Ali Khan has agreed with the popular perception about his look as a woman in Humshakals, as he called it ‘hideously embarrassing’. The 2014 film, directed by Sajid Khan, starred Saif along with Ram Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in triple roles. It also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu, Chunky Panday, Darshan Jariwala, and Satish Shah among others. Also Read| Saif Ali Khan has hilarious response to Sharmila Tagore calling him a spontaneous child: 'I was a mistake?'

One of the triple roles required Ram, Saif, and Riteish to portray themselves as women. The look of the actors in their women avatars had become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film. In a recent interview, Saif blamed Sajid Khan for their hideous appearance.

Seeing the pictures of him from the movie, one of which showed him running across the beach, Saif told Kusha Kapila, Oh my God, Oh my God. Sajid, what did he do to us? What is this running? It is hideously embarrassing.”

He also revealed that he and Riteish Deshmukh had a bizarre discussion about the bust size in their female avatars when they were deciding on the look. He recalled, I remember we were discussing bust size, and Riteish- I think he called me a tart and he said ‘I'm not like you, I'm much more classy.’ I have nice little pert, you're just like a voluptuous.

Though Humshakals did well at the box office during the first few days after release and recovered its investment, it received extremely negative responses from the critics, many giving it a 0 rating. After the poor response, Saif had told The Times of India, The film didn't have a script as such, it was all there in Sajid's mind.

Saif will next be seen in Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. The film will release in theatres on September 30. It is a remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Saif also has Om Raut’s Adipurush in which he stars alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON