Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana pose in BTS stills from Cocktail's London shoot; Sharmila Tagore makes cameo

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba has shared behind-the-scenes stills from the actor's 2013 romantic comedy Cocktail, directed by Homi Adajania. The stills feature not only the lead trio, including Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, but also Saif and Saba's mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable pic with Saif Ali Khan on their wedding anniversary: ‘Forever kinda love’)

Saif, Deepika, Diana shooting

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukoen and Diana Penty on the sets of Cocktail

In two of the three pictures shared by Saba on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Saif, Deepika and Diana are sitting under a tree. The three are seen having a candid moment, sporting smiles, and shivering in the cold of London. In one of the pictures, a wide shot shows spotboys shielding the actors from the London sun between shots. From their costumes and the setting, the stills seem to be from the shoot of their popular song from the film, Daaru Desi.

Saif with Saba and Sharmila

In the first picture shared by Saba, she's seen posing with her family, Saif and Sharmila, on the sets of Cocktail in London. Saif is wearing a blue woollen jacket and matching denims, with a beige woollen scarf. Saba is in a dark blue denim jacket with a red woollen scarf wrapped around her neck. Sharmila is wearing a black woollen jacket with silver earrings. Saba wrote in the caption of her throwback post, “Cocktail....! Collecting memories (sparkle emoji) Shooting in London....:) Those were the days ....”

About Cocktail

Cocktail was co-produced by Saif's Illuminati Films and written by Imtiaz Ali. Set completely in London, it featured an Archie Comics-type love triangle between Saif, Deepika, and Diana's characters. In fact, Deepika's character name was Veronica, the character from the comics, and it proved to be her career-altering performance. Cocktail also starred Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani. Directed by Homi Adajania, it marked the director's reunion with Saif after the 2005 thriller Being Cyrus and the writer Imtiaz's reunion with Deepika and Saif after Love Aaj Kal (2009).

