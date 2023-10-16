Kareena Kapoor shares adorable pic with Saif Ali Khan on their wedding anniversary: ‘Forever kinda love’

Kareena's Instagram post

Kareena and Saif were all kind of couple goals in the latest picture that the actor shared on her Instagram. In the picture, Saif was seen standing beside Kareena as she made a goofy expression eating her pizza. "This is US (red heart emoticon) You,Me and Pizza…Forever Kinda Love… Happy Anniversary husband." she wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the post, Kareena's Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat commented, "Saif Sir be like ‘Poora Pizza Isne khaya hai (she has eaten the whole pizza)’." He also wished happy anniversary to the couple. Malaika Arora, Saba Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Maheep Kapoor also wished the couple on their special day.

Kareena and Saif's relationship

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 after dating for several years. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons--Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).

Recently, in an interview with The Indian Express, Kareena opened up about their interfaith marriage and said, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn’t even a point of discussion.”

Kareena was last seen in Jaane Jaan, which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Netflix thriller starred Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She has Hansal Mehta's next film The Buckingham Murders in the pipeline.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON