Saif Ali Khan feeds cake to Taimur Ali Khan; Jeh Ali Khan stares at them in cute pic from birthday bash. See new pics

Saif Ali Khan marked his 52nd birthday last week by having an intimate celebration with his family. His wife Kareena Kapoor and sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from the celebrations on their Instagram accounts, which also included adorable pictures of the actor with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. Also Read| Randhir Kapoor joins Babita, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for the perfect pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saba Ali Khan shared a new picture from the birthday celebrations on her Instagram account on Wednesday and shared a note on how the cake-cutting ceremony ended. The post included two pictures previously shared by Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu on Instagram. The last picture was a candid snap of Saif feeding cake to Taimur.

The picture also featured little Jeh Ali Khan, who appeared to be completely focused on the cake that his father was feeding his elder brother. Kareena was holding her two sons and Ibrahim Ali Khan was also in the picture standing behind Taimur. Reacting to Jeh's expressions in the pic, a fan wrote, "He wants to eat it.' Another commented, "Too cute pic."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saif Ali Khan feeds cake to Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday.

In the caption, Saba shared the story behind the picture. She wrote, "16th August.....Unfinished saga. Did u know....?The cake was lit....The cake was cut, But who got to eat it?? Ah! The last pic! Actually... we're all supposed to feed the birthday boy! Instead he actually gave us a bite!! The end of that." She concluded the note by writing that they missed Sara Ali Khan, who could not attend her father's birthday bash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena had previously shared a picture from the party that showed Saif posing with Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. She captioned it, "Can you find a better looking gang of boys? #Saifu @iak, Tim and Jeh baba."

Saif will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf among others. The teaser for the film was released on Wednesday and saw him as cop Vikram fighting with Hrithik's gangster character Vedha. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri is due for theatrical release on September 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON