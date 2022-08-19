Randhir Kapoor joins Babita, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for the perfect pic at his home

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture with her family along with a sweet note for them. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan recently joined her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita for a get-together during which they also posed for a family picture. Kareena called her husband and her parents the 'loves of her life' as she shared the picture on social media. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh: ‘Gang of boys’

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share the picture, which was clicked at Randhir Kapoor's home. Randhir and Babita were sitting on a beige couch for the picture. Kareena, dressed in a checkered shirt and jeans, sat on the armrest next to her father. Saif also sat on the armrest next to Babita. The picture also gave a glimpse into the antique decor at Randhir's home. Kareena captioned it, "The loves of my life," adding a red heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture with Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita.

Kareena later shared a video on her Instagram Stories, that showed her elder son Taimur Ali Khan having a fun outing at a trampoline park. She added 'playtime' sticker in the video and called it 'Tim's favourite' activity.

Kareena's Instagram feed is filled with several family pictures, including those of her sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Recently, she shared two goofy pictures of Saif to wish him on his 52nd birthday. She also shared a picture from his birthday celebrations that saw him posing with his three sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh.

Kareena recently marked the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred her alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. She will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, also marking her OTT debut. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) opposite Rani Mukerji. He will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan, and in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

