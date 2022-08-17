Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh: ‘Can you find a better-looking gang of boys’

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with his family on Tuesday. The actor was joined by sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, for the festivities at their Mumbai home. Kareena Kapoor shared a photo featuring Saif and his sons from the birthday bash on Instagram. Earlier, Soha Ali Khan had shared photos from Saif’s birthday with Kareena, Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim as well as Kunal Kemmu and Saba Ali Khan. Read more: Inside Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration with Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, Kareena Kapoor, Soha, Saba, Kunal Kemmu

Hours after wishing Saif and calling him the ‘best man in the world’ in her birthday post, Kareena dropped a photo of her 'gang of boys'. In the photo she shared, Saif Ali Khan is seen sitting on the floor and posing for a photo with his sons. Saif wore a blue kurta with white pants for his birthday, while Ibrahim was seen in a black hoodie and grey pants. Taimur wore a white kurta set and Jeh looked adorable in an orange and red outfit.

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo from Saif Ali Khan's birthday party on Instagram.

Sharing their photo on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Can you find a better-looking gang of boys? Hmmmmmmmmm. Saifu (Saif), Ibrahim, Tim (Taimur) and Jeh baba (Jehangir).” She added heart emojis to the caption. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to Kareena’s post by dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Kareena’s friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla and actor Anil Kapoor also dropped heart emojis. Saif’s sister, Saba, commented on the photo of her brother and nephews, “Mahshallah (a phrase used to express a feeling of awe).”

At his birthday bash on August 16, Saif cut two cakes in an at-home celebration. In a series of photos shared on Tuesday, Soha Ali Khan gave a glimpse of the festivities. While adding a wink emoji to the caption, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday bhai (brother), who is not on Instagram.” In one of the photos, Kareena was pictured holding Jeh in her arms. There was also a huge balloon in the background as the family posed with Saif as he cut his birthday cake.

Kareena’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan has had a poor run at the box office, so far. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film based on the novel, Devotion Of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Saif will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

