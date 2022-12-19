Saif Ali Khan gets compliment from wife Kareena Kapoor as she shares his pic: 'My husband is very hot'

Actor Kareena Kapoor took took to Instagram and shared pictures of her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. She posted pictures from her day out on Monday. She posted a picture of Saif from a restaurant and called him ‘hot.’ Kareena also shared a picture of her elder son Taimur ahead of his birthday. Recently, Saif and Kareena hosted a Star Wars themed pre-birthday bash for their son's 6th birthday. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host Star Wars themed pre-birthday bash for Taimur Ali Khan. See pics)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a picture of her husband Saif and wrote, “Okay my husband is very hot (red heart emoji).” In the picture, Saif can be seen removing his watch and jacket. He wore a black T-shirt with jeans. He looked away from the camera and struck a candid pose in the restaurant. Kareena shared her close up picture and wrote, “I am not for filters but try karne mein kya jaata hai (what is the harm in trying).” She added laughing and cat face with red heart emojis on her photo.

Kareena Kapoor shares hers and Saif Ali Khan's picture via Instagram Stories.

Kareena also shared a picture of Taimur, in which he ate croissant at a restaurant. He wore a grey full sleeved T-shirt. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “This family's love for croissant continues..(red heart emoji). Going for it…(red heart emoji)..One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday…(my taimur's birthday).” Her actor-sister Karisma Kapoor dropped blue heart emoji. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan dropped three heart emojis.

Reacting to the Kareena's post, one of his fans wrote, “How he is eating, cutie time.” Another fan commented, “Looking like Saif Ali Khan.” Other fan wrote, “Happy birthday in advance Tim Tim.” Many fans extended warm wishes to Taimur in advance and dropped heart emojis.

Kareena and Saif fell in love on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan and tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their Taimur in 2016, and younger son Jehangir in 2021. Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta in pipeline. Saif will be next seen in Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. The film is set to release in 2023.

