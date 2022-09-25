Saif Ali Khan lifts Taimur, Jehangir in each arm as he steps out with Kareena Kapoor for Sunday outing. See pics

Saif Ali Khan took sons Taimur Ali Khan, 5, and Jehangir Ali Khan, 1, for an outing on Sunday. The trio was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra. Saif was seen walking towards the car outside his house, while holding Taimur and Jehangir's hands and then he lifted them in each arm to make them sit inside the car. Moments later, Kareena Kapoor also joined them. Also read: Jehangir Ali Khan sits in front of paparazzi as he gets curious

Saif was seen in a red tee with ‘keep calm and head up north’ written on it. Taimur and Jehangir, or Jeh, were twinning in white tees and blue and green shorts, respectively. Kareena joined them wearing a white tee and beige pants. Jeh was seen walking towards the car with excitement on his face, holding Taimur and Saif's hands. At another moment, Saif was seen holding both of them together in each of his arms.

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jehangir; Kareena Kapoor spotted on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan holds Taimur and Jehangir together. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated her 42nd birthday. She hosted her friends at their Bandra residence and continues to share unseen candid pictures from the do. Among those present were Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

Last month, Kareena had shared an adorable picture of Saif and her sons along with Saif's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first wife Amrita Singh. She captioned the picture, “Can you find a better looking gang of boys? Hmmmmmmmmm #Saifu Ibrahim, Tim and Jeh baba.”

In a recent interview with News18, Kareena revealed that the boys 'gang up against her sometimes. She said, “He (Taimur) has already skipped a generation due to his father and they watch Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Wars and The Mandalorian together. These are the things that Saif likes and Taimur wants to be like him. He’s very close to his father. The boys all gang up against me.”

