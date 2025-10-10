Saif Ali Khan reveals his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi gave hilarious advice on how to deal with fights in marriage

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar lit up the latest episode of the celebrity talk show Two Much. The two stars opened up to hosts Twinkle Khanna and Kajol about their personal lives, careers as actors and more. During the conversation, Saif talked about his relationship with wife Kareena Kapoor, and shared how, like any other couple, they have fights, but he knows how to deal with them. Saif also shared that his dad, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also gave him some advice once. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan reveals why he refused wheelchair, ambulance upon discharge from hospital post knife attack: ‘Let me walk’) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now.(PTI)

What Saif said

During the conversation, Saif said that he once asked Mansoor about what he did during fights in his marriage, and he said, “He told me, 'I just think about playing cricket or something during the argument. And I don't say anything.' He said, ‘Listen.’ Looks like you're listening.”

Akshay agreed and said, "She [Twinkle] is fire. I am water. She says whatever she wants to. I just keep myself calm and quiet. Just listen and try to understand what she’s trying to say.” He added, “Do whatever you want, but listen. I think every husband should be a good listener.”

About their relationship

Saif and Kareena began dating in 2007 while filming Tashan, and their relationship quickly became one of Bollywood's most talked-about romances. They married on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).

Saif was recently seen in Netflix's film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. It also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is streaming on Netflix from April 25. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's film, Haiwaan. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.