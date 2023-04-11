Saif Ali Khan's nonstop wit was nothing short of real-life standup comedy: Somy Ali recalls working with actor

Former actor Somy Ali took a trip down memory lane and shared pictures from her film's set with Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Somy shared several pictures from '29 years ago' from the sets of Aao Pyaar Karen (1994). Talking about Saif, Somy said that his ‘nonstop wit was nothing short of a real life standup comic'. (Also Read | Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali wants public apology for alleged sexual abuse) Somy Ali has praised Saif Ali Khan, with whom she worked in Aao Pyaar Karen.

In the first monochrome picture collage, Somy Ali and Saif smiled for the camera and also shared a romantic moment. The next photo featured Somy and Saif smiling while holding a flower bouquet as they stood outdoors. In the picture, Somy opted for a yellow suit while Saif wore a mustard shirt and pants.

The last photo featured a picture of Somy with Prem from their movie. Sharing the pictures, Somy captioned the post, "Can’t believe this was 29 years ago!!! Time sure does fly! Best time ever working with Prem ji and playing his daughter who ironically is one of the nicest people I ever encountered in the industry."

"Saif always had our stomach in knots with his nonstop wit which was nothing short of a real life standup comic and kept the mood on the set perpetually fun/funny." She also added the hashtags--good times, good people, Aao Pyar Karen, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Prem Chopra, Kulu Manali, so fun, cherish every moment, kal ho naa ho, Somy Ali, and live your best life.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Girl, you don’t age!!" Another person said, “What a wonderful throwback picture.” Another comment read, "Omg (oh my God)!!! Major throwback!! Also you look so cute MashaAllah!"

Aao Pyaar Karen, released in 1994, is a romantic drama film directed by Ravindra Peepat. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Somy Ali and Shilpa Shetty. Rakesh Bedi, Prem Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, Himani Shivpuri were also part of the film. It is a remake of the 1992 Tamil film Chembaruthi.

Somy featured in several film such as Krishan Avtaar (1993), Anth, Yaar Gaddar, Teesra Kaun and Aao Pyaar Karen in 1994. She was also seen in Andolan (1995), Mafia (1996), and Chupp (1997). Somy was also a part of the TV series Fight or Flight in 2022.

