Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan responds to troll who asked if her family even 'bothers' about her

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan, once again replied to a troll calling her relationship with her family into question. Saba shares pictures from the Pataudi family album on an almost daily basis, and people on social media have often wondered why nobody from the family interacts with her online.

On Tuesday, Saba posted a picture of her niece and nephew, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan, and asked her followers to guess which of them turns four on Wednesday. Reacting to the post in the comments section, one person asked, “Do they all even bother about you?” Saba wrote back, “Why does THAT ‘bother’ YOU??”

A screenshot of Saba Ali Khan's post, and the comment she responded to.

Others weighed in on the same comment thread. One person wrote, “They never even acknowledge u ... feel sad.” Another person commented, “I thought that too then come to think of it, it’s none of our business - in private they have a strong bonding, not everything has to be shown on social media.”

Several others sided with Saba. One person wrote, “Thank you for giving that answer, if we love our family what does it matter what the result is? The point is we love and in this world, we need to give in order to receive. We are a perception of our own self. I enjoy that you are a great aunt and that you love your family, especially your nieces and nephews.” Another person commented, “What an absolutely unnecessary and insensitive comment. If you can’t say anything nice, pls don’t say anything at all.”

This isn't the first time that Saba has responded to someone making an observation like this. In July, she replied to an Instagram user who said that her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, never acknowledges her posts. "Kareena kbhi aapka comments ka reply tak nahi karti or aap uski pictures post karti rehti hein (Kareena Kapoor does not even reply to your comments and you keep posting pictures of her),” the person had commented. Saba replied, “@almirah_rj bec I love my bhabi :) Be true to yourself.”

In August, Kareena reposted one of Saba's Instagram Stories, and even tagged her.