Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shares a handwritten note sent by Kareena Kapoor in 2011, here's what she wrote
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shares a handwritten note sent by Kareena Kapoor in 2011, here's what she wrote

Saba Ali Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor once wrote her a sweet note. Sharing a glimpse of the note on Instagram, Saba used the hashtag '2011', hinting the year it was written.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor sent a note to Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor once sent her a handwritten note. Saba took to her Instagram Stories and shared a close look at the message.

In the clip, Saba held the note against a framed photo of herself and Kareena. She shared the video with the caption, "Remember when…" and closed in on the text of the note. "Dear Saba, will be great knowing you… Love and luck always… Kareena," the note read. She tagged Kareena and added the hashtags, 'flashback Friday' and '2011'.

Kareena Kapoor's note to Saba Ali Khan.

The note appears to have been written before Kareena married Saif in October 2012. Before tying the knot, Kareena and Saif were in a live-in relationship. Speaking with Humans of Bombay in 2019, she revealed, "We'd been dating for a while, when he [Saif] said he's not 25 and can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It's so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right."

Saba shares a close bond with Kareena. She frequently shares photos featuring the actor and showers her with love. Apart from Kareena, Saba also frequently shares pictures of her other family members.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee recalls sharing beedis with Shah Rukh Khan when they were young

On Wednesday, Saba shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram featuring the 'Khan Kemmu khandan'. The pictures featured Saif, Saba, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Kareena, along with the children Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. "Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while.... Simple carefree and happy times," she captioned one of the posts.

In the past, she has also shared posts featuring actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has often praised them and sent them her love.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

'Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's work has spoken for itself': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on being a star kid

PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor revealed Saif Ali Khan would greet her as 'ma'am' on Omkara sets: 'We hardly interacted'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 07:21 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP