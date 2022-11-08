Taimur Ali Khan sits on dad Saif Ali Khan's shoulder in unseen pic from concert, fans call it 'cutest moment ever'

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared an unseen picture featuring Saif and his son, Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram. The picture featured both of them attending a concert together in Mumbai. Saba used the hashtag ‘together forever’ on the picture. Fans showered their ove upon the cute moment after fan clubs shared the pic online. (Also read: Taimur Ali Khan makes a face after Saif Ali Khan asks him to move away as paparazzi click his pics. Watch)

The picture showed Taimur sitting on the shoulders of his father. Saif held his legs while standing. Taimur wore a black T-shirt with blue jeans and white shoes. He tied a red bandana around his forehead. Saif wore a black T-shirt with a quirky print on it. There were many security guards dressed up in black outfit to ensure their safety at the concert. Taimur clapped in the photo and his father gave a serious look with hundreds of people in the background.

Saba Ali Khan shares picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan from a concert.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Saba used the sticker, “I (red heart emoji) DAD” on it. She used the hashtags #saifalikhan #timtim #togetherforever on the photo. After fan clubs shared the image online, fans praised the moment. One wrote, “They have such a pure bond.” Another wrote, “Cutest moment ever.”

Taimur, who is six years old, is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son. He has a younger brother Jehangir aka Jeh, who was born in February last year.

Saba often shares pictures of her family featuring her sister and brother and their children on Instagram. Apart from Taimur and Jehangir, Saif has two other children with his first wife-actor Amrita Singh: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan is an actor by profession while Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his debut as an assistant director soon.

Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan that released on September 30. He will be next seen essaying Ravan in Om Raut's Adipurush, which is slated to release in June 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the prominent roles. It is based on the epic Ramayana.

