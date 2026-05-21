Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore 'would be exasperated' by dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s silence at dinners

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently attended the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026, held in Kolkata, the hometown of his mother, Sharmila Tagore. The event was organised to honour his father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. During the event, Saif recalled how his father had a “different brand of confidence” and rarely spoke up at dinners and gatherings, often leaving Sharmila irritated.

Saif Ali Khan talks about his father

Saif Ali Khan reveals dad Mansoor Ali Khan's habit that irritated his mom Sharmila Tagore.

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Saif hailed Tiger Pataudi as his “hero”, sharing that he could talk about him all night. Recalling memories with his father, he said, “I knew him respectfully as Abba, a man of very few words who somehow said everything to us as a family that mattered. He never raised his voice and was always there for us. He taught us to respect people at a very early age.”

The actor went on to speak about how his father rarely discussed his achievements at home. “At home, he rarely spoke about achievements. He rarely spoke about anything. My mother would be exasperated at dinners and gatherings, where people who knew less than him would be giving their opinions. He would say, ‘No one asked me,’ but he wouldn’t speak because no one had asked him. It was a very different brand of confidence,” Saif shared.

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{{^usCountry}} Saif added, “He believed in belief, instilling self-belief in Indian players who had never before been told they could dominate world cricket. At a time when Indian teams were expected merely to participate, he insisted they compete to win. That massive change in mindset, I think, was one of his greatest contributions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif added, “He believed in belief, instilling self-belief in Indian players who had never before been told they could dominate world cricket. At a time when Indian teams were expected merely to participate, he insisted they compete to win. That massive change in mindset, I think, was one of his greatest contributions.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further shared that had his father been alive today, he would probably have been “slightly embarrassed” by all the attention, but also “quietly pleased” that the conversation remained about cricket, ideas and the future. About Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further shared that had his father been alive today, he would probably have been “slightly embarrassed” by all the attention, but also “quietly pleased” that the conversation remained about cricket, ideas and the future. About Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, was one of India’s most iconic cricketers. Born in 1941, he became the youngest captain of the Indian Test cricket team at the age of 21 and played a major role in shaping India’s modern cricketing identity. Despite losing vision in one eye after a serious car accident in 1961, he continued to play brilliantly. Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, was one of India’s most iconic cricketers. Born in 1941, he became the youngest captain of the Indian Test cricket team at the age of 21 and played a major role in shaping India’s modern cricketing identity. Despite losing vision in one eye after a serious car accident in 1961, he continued to play brilliantly. Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Saif is currently seen in Kartavya. Helmed by Pulkit, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain and Swastik Bhagat in key roles. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

He will next be seen in Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher in key roles. The film is currently under post-production.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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