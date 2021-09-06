Saif Ali Khan says nobody laughed at this Bhoot Police line, even ‘at home’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that a scene in Bhoot Police that he thought was the highlight was met with silence from everyone else. He said that when he narrated the scene to others, nobody seemed to find it funny.

Saif Ali Khan has long been a champion of Bhoot Police, and the film will finally be released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Joining Saif in the central cast are Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif was asked about his ‘Aur GST uncle?’ line from the trailer, and he said, “I just thought it's a really funny line, I don't know why. I'd narrated it to several people, even at home, and nobody laughs. They just say, ‘OK, whatever’. I just think it's really funny. When I read the script, I started smiling at that line.”

‘At home’, Saif has wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. The family recently returned from a quick vacation to the Maldives, where they celebrated Saif's 51st birthday.

Jeh, as he is fondly known, was born earlier this year, and Saif and Kareena ensured that his name and face remain hidden from the public eye. However, both were revealed in Kareena's self-help book, Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Bible.

A pregnant Kareena visited Saif in Dharamshala last year, where he was filming Bhoot Police. Arjun, meanwhile, was visited by his girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

Apart from this, Saif will also be seen in Vikram Vedha's Hindi remake, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.