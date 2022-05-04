Saif Ali Khan says son Ibrahim Ali Khan is unpretentious just like he was at his age, says 'it's nice'

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his 21-year-old son Ibrahim Ali Khan and what's similar between the two of them. The actor said Ibrahim is unpretentious like he was when he was young. He also shared how Ibrahim feels that he looks like a young Saif. Also read: Saif Ali Khan recalls viral old video, says he wasn't always 'mentally there' in his interviews

Saif is currently working on Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan. He also has Adipurush with Prabhas in production. Ibrahim is currently working as an assistant director on filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Reacting to how Ibrahim is slowing learning the ropes of filmmaking, Saif told Zoom in an interview, “I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well.”

Talking about one of his old interviews during which he said that it was not his age to read poetry, Saif said that he was very unpretentious at that time, just like Ibrahim is at present. Claiming that he is far more pretentious now, Saif said, “At a certain age you should be unpretentious and simple which I see in young Ibrahim and it's nice. But to have the same attitude at a later age is not necessarily correct.”

On being told that Ibrahim looks like him, Saif said, “He also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good and said, ‘this is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor’.”

Saif will now be seen as Vikram in Vikram Vedha, that stars Hrithik as a gangster named Vedha. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, the film is a remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Saif will also be seen as Lankesh in Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

Ibrahim has often been spotted on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks Karan's return to direction after many years and stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

