News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan stumbles and almost falls after bumping into a fan who wants selfie. Watch

Saif Ali Khan stumbles and almost falls after bumping into a fan who wants selfie. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 07, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan tripped while walking when a fan got a little too close to click a selfie. The actor's security shooed the fan away.

Saif Ali Khan has always been an elusive actor. He's not on social media and doesn't attend too many parties. Now, in a video that's surfaced on social media, he tripped and almost fell while encountering a fan who wanted to click a selfie with the actor. (Also Read: Taimur looks cute in his school uniform as he is spotted with parents Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan. See pics)

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Dasara(Varinder Chawla)
Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Dasara(Varinder Chawla)

Saif's encounter with fan

In the video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Saif is seen walking in the parking lot of a building, dressed in a blue kurta and pajama. As he walks, a fan interrupts him to click a selfie. Saif obliges for a second, politely keeping his hand on his chest. As Saif walks on, and turns to talk to a member of his entourage, another fan charges at him to click a selfie.

Saif ends up tripping over the fan's foot, stumbles, and almost falls before regaining his balance. His team, security as well as the fan are taken aback by the moment. The security then pushed the smiling fan away.

Reactions to the video

Several users commented on the video. While some claimed there was no need to post this moment, others critcised the fan for crossing the line and appreciated Saif for maintaining his calm. A user wrote, “Again saying this, it was not necessary to post this. Celebs are humans too.” Another commented, “Please give them a break (disappointed emoji).” “Still Saif is calm. The fools are asking him to be careful,” said a third comment.

This isn't the first time such an encounter has happened with a celebrity. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Deol have witnessed intrusive fans pushing themselves on them in pursuit of a selfie. A couple of months ago, a video of Sunny screaming at a fan for clicking a selfie, surfaced online.

Saif will be next seen in Devara.

