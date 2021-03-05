Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti Chopra's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has reacted to Parineeti Chopra's Saina teaser which released on Thursday. The badminton champion took to Twitter to particularly praise her younger version on screen.

Sharing a screenshot of Parineeti as a younger Saina in a still form the teaser, Saina wrote on Twitter, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina."

Written and directed by Amole Gupte, the sports biopic features Parineeti as Saina Nehwal. The nearly one-and-a-half-minute teaser of Saina opens with a shot of a badminton court with Parineeti's voiceover speaking about how half of the Indian population comprises of females who are only expected to cook and then are married off at the age of 18. However, she then adds, "I picked up a racquet instead of utensils and made my own destiny."

The teaser then highlights Saina's many achievements, showing how her parents and coach encouraged her to become the only Indian woman badminton player to become world No. 1. The final sequence of the teaser shows Saina waving back at the audience after a match, with the Indian flag on her shoulders.

From the mole on her cheek to the way she takes shots on the badminton court, Parineeti's has tried to step into the shoes of the celebrated player.

Saina is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actor had dropped the release date of the film with a small video.

The film's recent new poster was slammed by badminton lovers for the depiction of a wrong serve. The picture looks more like a serve in tennis, not badminton. Explaining the concept behind it, Gupta had written on Facebook, “If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!”