Saina Nehwal reacts to Parineeti Chopra unfollowing her on Instagram after doing biopic: ‘Humne friendship nahi banayi’

Reacting to the fact that many users noticed that she follows Parineeti on Instagram but the actor does not follow back, Saina said, “Actually, I did not notice this and na kabhi dhyan gaya hain ispe. Kyuki life has been so busy with my training and tournaments and events ki iss cheez pe dhyan nahi gaya. Jitna bhi baatein hui hain humari, it's not like ki friends ban gaye the kuch… in a few sessions I was also like a professional telling her ki maine life mein kya-kya kiya, maine kuch bola hi nahi ki maine friendship kari thi ya kuch (I never paid any attention to this fact. Whatever we talked it was not that we became friends. I told her what my life has looked like so far).”

Parineeti Chopra won praise for her performance in the biopic drama Saina, in which she played Badminton champion Saina Nehwal. However, many users on social media noticed that Parineeti does not follow back Saina on Instagram. Saina addressed this during a new conversation with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, sharing that she and the actor met only for the professional commitment to the project and did not form any friendship after that.

‘It was mostly about the work which she was about to do’ She added, “It was totally a professional work for which she was there and I knew that. I was busy with my training so that I also could not give so much of time. Ki hum dinners ya lunch pe jaaye. Utna kabhi hua nahi. Jitna bhi 1-2 ghante mein, once in 2-3 weeks hum milke, director saab was there… and I explained to her about my journey and all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi tha ki humne bohot time spend kiya taki hum friends ban sake, it was mostly about the work which she was about to do… But humne kuch zyada friendship nahi banayi thi to follow or unfollow (We never went for dinners or lunch. It never went that far. We met for an hour or two at weekly intervals, and the director was also present. It was never that we spent a lot of time together. We did not become close friends to check about follow or unfollow).”

As of January 29, neither Saina nor Parineeti follow the other on Instagram.

Saina was released in theatres in 2021. The film received mixed reviews, but Parineeti's performance earned praise. It is available to watch on Prime Video.