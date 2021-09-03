Saira Banu battling depression after Dilip Kumar’s death, diagnosed with coronary syndrome: 'She doesn't sleep much'

Veteran actor Saira Banu, who is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital has been diagnosed with a heart problem and doctors are keen on an angiogram procedure. However, she has refused permission, a hospital doctor told news agency PTI on Thursday.

The 77-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar. “Yesterday, her cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome,” a Hinduja Hospital doctor told PTI.

Doctors suggested a CAG (coronary angiogram), but Saira Banu has refused to undergo the medical procedure, the doctor said. "Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography."

According to the doctor who is attending on her, Saira Banu is also battling depression after the death of her husband veteran actor Dilip Kumar. The doctor said, “She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home.” Dilip died on July 7 this year at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

The actor might be discharged from the ICU and moved to a room soon.

Saira and Dilip got married in 1966. The couple acted together in several films including Sagina and Gopi.

Saira made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee and went on to appear in movies such as Bluff Master, Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Pyar Mohabbat, Victoria No. 203, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Resham Ki Dori, Shagird and Diwana.