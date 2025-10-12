Saira Banu remembers her and Dilip Kumar's wedding day: ‘No printed cards, outfit by local tailor, ran short of food’

Veteran actor Saira Banu remembered her and late Dilip Kumar's wedding day. Taking to Instagram, Saira shared a long note as she took her fans down memory lane. She wrote that there were no printed cards, her outfit was stitched by a local tailor and that they even ran short of food for the huge crowd that went to see the wedding. The duo tied the knot in October 1966. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar tied the knot on October 11, 1966.

Saira Banu penned a note on her and Dilip Kumar's wedding day

On October 11, the actor shared some black-and-white photos from her wedding day with Dilip Kumar. Saira wrote how her wedding day felt "unreal and dreamlike." "A wistful drift into one of the most cherished evenings of my life, our wedding night, 59 years ago. The song Do Sitaron Ka Zameen Par Hai Milan Aaj Ki Raat floated through the air like a blessing that wouldn’t fade. It played all night long, echoing the joy in my heart, and I remember thinking that if someone told me I could truly fly that evening, I would have believed them. That’s how unreal, how dreamlike it all felt," she said.

Saira says their wedding wasn't an extravagant event

She said that the wedding was scheduled for the month of November, but it actually took place earlier. "Nothing about that day was extravagant, yet it was perfect in its simplicity. My wedding joda (outfit) was lovingly stitched by our local tailor; there were no grand designers, no detailed plans, no printed cards, just hurried excitement and heartfelt emotion. The Nikaah was meant for November, but destiny had other plans. I can still hear Sahib’s gentle but firm voice over the telephone from Calcutta saying, 'Aap ek Maulvi ko bulaiye aur Nikaah karwa dijiye (Call a maulvi and ask him to get us married)! And just like that, the most important day of my life unfolded before I could even blink."

Saira shares how fans reached their home to watch the wedding

Talking about the wedding day, Saira mentioned how Dilip arrived at her home. "The wedding itself was full of delightful chaos. Sahib and I lived close by, and when his Baraat came down the lane, the Ghodi descended a small slope, the umbrella brushing against his Sehra, a sight so charming that it still makes me smile. In no time, word spread that Dilip Kumar was getting married, and hundreds of admirers found their way into my home. The house was overflowing with laughter, noise, and strangers who felt like family," she added.

Saira wrote about her big day

Saira also revealed how things unfolded when a crowd descended to watch the ceremony. "It took me nearly two hours to make my way down from the upper floor for the Nikaah ceremony, the bride delayed by her own guests! The crowd was so large that we even ran short of food, people began pocketing tiny souvenirs a fork here, a spoon there as if they were collecting tokens from a fairytale. Oh, what a day that was! Unscripted, imperfect, and yet filled with a kind of joy that words can never truly capture. That night remains etched in my heart a memory that still glows softly, even after all these years," concluded her note.

About Saira and Dilip Kumar

Saira and Dilip were married for 55 years. They tied the knot on October 11, 1966. Dilip died in Mumbai on July 7, 2021, at 98 after a prolonged illness.