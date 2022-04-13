Saira Banu says she's 'extremely distressed' after Dilip Kumar's death: 'Need Sahab so desperately in my life'

Veteran actor Saira Banu has spoken about being 'extremely distressed' after the death of her husband, actor Dilip Kumar. In a new interview, she said that she can't get out of the loss and needs Dilip 'desperately' in her life. Saira also said that she doesn't want to step out of home. She also added that she is not mingling with people but only with her 'immediate friends'. (Also Read | Saira Banu cries as she steps out on Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary, Dharmendra, Subhash Ghai console her. Watch)

Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year at the age of 98, after a long ailment. Several Bollywood stars including Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan visited Dilip's house and burial ground to pay their last respects. After Dilip's death, there have been several reports saying that Saira has not been meeting people.

Speaking with Times of India, Saira said, "I am extremely distressed; I cannot get out of the loss. How do I get out of it? I just can't. And, I was doing everything very happily too. Everything was so fine, just the two of us together. I loved sitting at home with Sahab. Anyway, I am not an outgoing person or a party person. Today, I don't want to step out. I don't know, maybe until I don't feel distressed. No point in stepping out when..." When prompted, Saira added that she needs 'Sahab so desperately in my life'.

She added, "Frankly, yes, I am not mingling with people. Maybe only with my immediate friends. I am lucky that a lot of people are so concerned about me. But for now, I am doing a lot of meditation and prayer. I know there have been other people in similar circumstances and have come out from that phase, but perhaps my attachment was stronger. Sahab was an extraordinary man."

Within a few days after his death, Saira was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai following high blood pressure, breathlessness, and high sugar. She was also admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after doctors advised her for an angiography.

