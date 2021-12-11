Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saira Banu cries as she steps out on Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary, Dharmendra, Subhash Ghai console her. Watch
Saira Banu cries as she steps out on Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary, Dharmendra, Subhash Ghai console her. Watch

Actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married in 1966. The couple was married to each other for 55 years before Dilip died in July this year.
Saira Banu gets emotional while stepping out of the house.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 06:42 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Saturday, veteran actor Saira Banu stepped outside her house after a long time on her late husband actor Dilip Kumar's 99th birthday. In a video shared on social media, Saira can be seen crying as she left her house after a long time. In the video actor Dharmendra and filmmaker Subhash Ghai can be seen walking with her and consoling her.

Saira and Dilip were married for 55 years. On July 7, 2021, Dilip who would have turned 99 on Saturday, died due to prolonged illness. 

In an interview with PTI Saira talked about how she is dealing with the loss. She said,“I will do the prayers, remember him and I want the day to be very quiet. I want to visit the Juhu garden (Juhu Qabrastan) where he is (buried)."

“The house would be full of flowers, there were times when bouquets would be on all the floors, steps and everywhere in the house and we would not have enough room for it. It used to be that wonderful. He was so loved by people. He still is,” she said.

Read More: Saira Banu, remembering Dilip Kumar on his 99th birth anniversary, says it's 'unimaginable to walk without him'

She described Dilip's love for clothing and cooking and said, “He was very much into good clothing. And good food and he was a marvelous cook too. Whenever he would want to, he would try (to make) new things like soup and other items." 

"He is a man who is so alive and vibrant. It is a terrible vacuum for all of us," she added.

Talking about their married life, she added “Every marriage has ups and downs but we had a wonderful happy time together. He has been so supportive in my life. It has been my good fortune to have shared my life with him. I will always treasure him. He will always and always be alive for me."

