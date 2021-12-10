Dharmendra gets emotional while talking about life struggles, Malaika Arora tears up. Watch

Dharmendra and Asha Parekh will be seen as special guests on India's Best Dancer 2 this weekend. Ahead of the retro special episode, Sony Entertainment Television released a new promo showing Dharmendra and Malaika Arora getting emotional.

The actors, along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, were watching a performance by India's Best Dancer contestant Raktim Thakuria on the theme of a father and son's relationship. As they performed, pictures of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were displayed in a slideshow in the background.

Watching them perform, both Dharmendra and Malaika Arora teared up. While Dharmendra managed to fight back his tears, Malaika couldn't stop herself from crying. Geeta was seen consoling her.

After the performance, Dharmendra spoke about life struggles. “This life, as long as we live, is a struggle. This struggle will not end. It is this struggle that keeps us going. This struggle has brought you to this stage, you'll face more struggles and reach newer heights. I have also struggled and still struggling,” he said. Dharmendra also shared a short poem on the changing times.

In promos previously shared, Dharmandra and Asha Parekh were seen sharing a few anecdotes from yesteryear and also performing to the song O Meri Mehbooba.

Dharmendra has been busy with his upcoming film. The actor will be seen starring in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is directed by Karan Johar with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Dharmendra plays a supporting role along with Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Earlier this month, pictures from New Delhi surfaced online, showing Dharmendra, Shabana, Ranveer and Alia shooting at the Qutub Minar. Karan also released a video featuring a number of behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of the movie to mark the completion of 50 days of shoot. He also revealed that the film will release in 2023.