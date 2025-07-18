Saiyaara first reviews: Twitter raves about Mohit Suri's 'magic'; says Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will rule Bollywood

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has been released in theatres, and the first shows ended just before noon. The viewers who caught the first day first show screenings soon took to Twitter (now called X) to share their reviews and reactions to the film. And from the looks of it, it is all overwhelmingly positive so far. Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Mohit Suri's stellar comeback

Viewers have praised Saiyaara, calling it Mohit Suri's stellar comeback. The filmmaker, who once made acclaimed and successful films like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, saw a lean patch over the last few years, where his films worked neither with fans, nor with critics. But this has the potential to change the tide, many felt. “#Saiyaara ~ stellar comeback this from Mohit Suri.. a cinematic gem that captures the essence of love, sacrifice packed with soulful music, heart-wrenching moments. The moment Saiyaara starts playing, it felt like I'm in some musical concert.. fans were singing along, pulling out their phones with flashes lighting up like a sea of stars,” wrote one.

Another added, “It's a good film for the current generation, a new generation love story. The songs are the life of this film. It reminded me of the old Aashiqui because it's the same director.”

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are here to rule

The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who are both newcomers. Many viewers reserved special praise for the two young stars, saying they looked very much at home. “Just saw #Saiyaara and my heart just stopped there. #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda's first film itself has so much true emotions and amazing chemistry. Mohit Suri's magic and heart touching music... every scene is resonating in the heart. A romantic masterpiece which cannot be missed,” posted one. Another tweeted, “Ahaan Pandey is here to rule! Aneet Padda looked too cute in each frame she is in.”

Many others said that the two looked among the best newcomers Hindi cinema has seen in the last few years.

All about Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romantic drama with the two young actors in the lead. It features music from Tanishk Bagchi. The film has generated quite a strong buzz at the box office. According to trade pundits, Saiyaara is likely to take a ₹20 crore opening, the highest-ever for a Hindi film led by debutants.