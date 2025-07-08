Saiyami Kher finishes grueling Half Ironman triathlon while on her period: ‘People ask why I put myself through torture’

Actor and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher has added another feather to her hat. Over the weekend, she completed her second Ironman 70.3 triathlon (also known as the Half Ironman), one of the toughest endurance races in the world. Not only did Saiyami better her own best time by 32 minutes, but she braved the cold waters and winds of Sweden this time around. Saiyami Kher finished her second Ironman 70.3 in Sweden.

Saiyami Kher finishes second Ironman 70.3

Saiyami successfully finished the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon held in Sweden's Jönköping on 6 July. This was her second Half Ironman finish after her debut in the race last September. Saiyami battled the local weather, including cold waters, relentless hills, and strong headwinds, and still managed to better her time by 32 minutes.

The Ironman 70.3, is one of the most grueling endurance challenges in the world. It involves the contestant finishing 1.9 km swim in open waters, followed by 90 km of cycling, and a half-marathon run (21.1 km), all in one day.

“People often ask why I put myself through this kind of torture. The truth is, it’s not about proving anything to the world. I’ve never thrived on external validation. For me, endurance sport is deeply personal — it’s a race against my own doubts. This year, my only goal was to be better than I was last year. And I did just that,” said Saiyami in a heartfelt post after the race.

Saiyami on competing during her period

Saiyami completed this race while on period, posing an additional challenge for her physically. In her Instagram post, Saiyami wrote, “When I first arrived in Jönköping, I was overwhelmed. The cold, choppy swim. The relentless bike hills. My periods kicking in. And then, a thunderstorm warning. Every part of me wanted to crawl back into the comforts of the soft hotel bed.”

Addressing that, the actor added, “As a woman, it’s additionally a big pain to do such a physically challenging activity with your period, but it’s just a reminder that it’s always mind over matter. There’s a strange, quiet pride in finishing something that once felt impossible. A deep joy.”

Saiyami was last on the big screen in Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat. The film grossed over ₹118 crore worldwide and was a moderate success. The actor played a police officer in the film. Jaat's sequel has been greenlit, but it remains to be seen if Saiyami will return for it or not.