Sajid Nadiadwala reveals what Jackie Shroff said before Tiger Shroff’s debut: ‘Mera kaam hai sirf bachcha paida karna…’

Sajid Nadiadwala, who launched Tiger Shroff in his production Heropanti, revealed what Jackie Shroff told him before the release of the film. Sajid and Tiger, along with Ahan Shetty and Kriti Sanon, will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming episode shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil asked Sajid what Jackie told him when he was launching Tiger. Imitating Jackie, Sajid revealed, “Dada ne ek din bola, ‘Bhidu, mera kaam hai sirf bachcha paida karna. Star tu bana le’ (He told me one day, ‘Dude, my job is to just have children. You make him a star’),” leaving Tiger and the others in splits.

Tiger made his debut opposite Kriti with Heropanti in 2014. The film was a success at the box office and established him as an action star. Earlier this month, he wrapped up the Dubai schedule of Heropanti 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria.

Announcing Heropanti 2 in 2020 by sharing two posters, Tiger had written on Instagram, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor Sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby.”

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Heropanti 2 writer Rajat Arora said, “It’s a very modern, very up-to-date film, very different from what we have done so far. We have tried to make it about modern problems and give it modern solutions, whatever is happening around us today. It’s not like some of Tiger Shroff’s other popular films (can't reveal the name as he mentioned those films off the record), it’s very different from them.”

Meanwhile, Tiger will reunite with his first co-star Kriti in a new action franchise, Ganapath, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl. The first part will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world. He earlier said in a statement that his character is completely ‘different’ from his previous films.

While Heropanti 2 will release on April 29, Ganapath will hit the theatres on December 23.

