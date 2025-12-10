Sakshi Dhoni shares nostalgic throwback photo with Hrithik Roshan from Krrish shoot, fans go wild

The worlds of cricket and Bollywood have often intertwined from star couples like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma or KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, to films such as 83, which revisited Kapil Dev and Team India’s historic World Cup win. This familiar crossover resurfaced once again, this time through a nostalgic throwback shared by Sakshi Dhoni, wife of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sakshi Dhoni shared throwback photos, including one with Hrithik Roshan, igniting social media buzz.

Sakshi shares unseen pic with Hrithik Roshan

Sakshi took to her social media account to post a series of photographs dating back to 2000–2006, offering a glimpse into her younger days with close friends. Among the collection, one image instantly caught the attention of fans a picture of a young Sakshi posing with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

The photo, set against a scenic backdrop, appears to be from the time Hrithik was shooting for Krrish, which released in 2006. The actor is seen in a look reminiscent of the film, prompting speculation that the picture was taken during the movie’s production phase.

As soon as the images went live, social media was abuzz. Many users complimented Sakshi on her timeless beauty, while others zeroed in on the unexpected appearance of Hrithik Roshan. “With Hrithik Roshan in the 8th slide, damnnn,” one user commented. Another wrote, “A photo with Hrithik Roshan during Krrish shooting.”

Hrithik Roshan's latest projects

Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, was last seen in the action drama War 2, co-starring Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. Although the film generated significant buzz prior to release, it fell short of expectations at the box office. War 2 has raked in an estimated ₹365 crore worldwide, including a domestic net collection of around ₹244 crore and an overseas gross of approximately ₹83 crore. Despite a strong start fueled by its star-studded cast and high-profile sequel buzz, the film’s box office momentum noticeably slowed after the opening week.Fans of his superhero franchise also received an update in September 2025, when filmmaker Rakesh Roshan confirmed that Krrish 4 is slated for a 2027 release.