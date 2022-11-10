Salaam Venky trailer out on November 14, Kajol shares a new poster, Ajay Devgn reacts.

Actor Kajol took to Instagram and shared the first look from her upcoming movie Salaam Venky. She announced that the trailer of Salaam Venky will be out on November 14, 2022. In the picture, Kajol decked up in red saree, pushed a man on a wheelchair with bags full of vegetables. Both of them had a big smiles on their faces. The film is slated to release on December 9, 2022. (Also read: Drishyam 2 ‘recall teaser’ out tomorrow, Ajay Devgn shares poster)

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Ek Badi Zindagi ka Bada (A long life's big) Celebration is about to begin! #SALAAMVENKY Trailer out on November 14th! Catch the incredible journey of Sujata and Venkatesh only in cinemas on 9th December!” Reacting to the post, her actor-husband Ajay Devgn wrote, “Have heard super stuff on Salaam Venky. It’s going to be emotionally-charged and entertaining. Congratulations @kajol @revathyasha @vishaljethwa06 @rahulbose7 @simplyrajeev @aahanakumra.” Filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra said, “Look forward to the trailer and the film.”

Many Kajol's fan posted on her movie's poster. One of her fans wrote, “Can't wait, congrats and good luck.” Another fan commented, “It is going to be a big hit.” Other fan wrote, “This looks soooo good!!!” Her fans showed great excitement for her upcoming movie and dropped heart emojis on her post.

Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios. It is directed by Revathy. It is set to release in theatres on 9th December 2022. It stars Revathy Asha Kelunni, Vishal N. Jethwa, Aahana S Kumra, Rahul Bose and Rajeev Khandelwal. The story is based on a heroic mother who overcame the most trying conditions with perseverance.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021 with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

