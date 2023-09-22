Salman Khan says 1000 crore should be new box office benchmark, jokes 'mere predictions meri films pe nahi chal rahe'

At a recent event, Salman Khan spoke about the current box office performances of films and the coveted ₹100 crore club and how it may soon become common. He said that going forward movies need to aim for ₹1000 crore to succeed at the box office. He was speaking at the trailer launch event on Thursday of the upcoming Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan starring Gippy Grewal. Also read: Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut hail Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Salman Khan on ₹ 1000 crore club

Salman Khan at the trailer launch of the Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

Salman Khan got candid about the hundreds of crores being minting at the box office, and said, “I think the ₹100 crore mark is going to be the rock bottom now. Everything would be ₹400-500-600 plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry. Even Marathi films are doing these numbers. ₹100 crore is not going to be a very big deal. I think the benchmark should be ₹1000 crore for a film right now.”

Salman jokes about his films

During the event, Gippy Grewal said he’s hoping that his upcoming film will also earn big at the box office, given Salman Khan’s previous statement. His film Maujaan Hi Maujaan will be released on October 20.

Gippy said, “When our films used to do business of ₹10-15 crore, we would be surprised. Last time, when asked if our film can do ₹100 crore, we didn’t know what to say. But by God’s grace, everything went well. If Salman sir is saying, then something huge will happen.”

To this, Salman replied, “Mere pe mat jana bhai, picture pe jana, kyuki mere khud ke predictions meri films pe nahi chal rahe (Don't go by what I say brother, go by the movie as my predictions about by own films don't seem to be working).”

His last film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned around ₹132 crore nett in India as per a report by Sacnilk.com. It was released in April, months after Salman grabbed attention for his cameo appearance in Pathaan.

Recent box office hits

From Shah Rukh Khan's ₹1000 crore film Pathaan, which was released in January, to his latest film Jawan, which has grossed over ₹900 crore worldwide, many Hindi films have broken box office records this year. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has also been running in theatres since August 11, earning more than ₹521 crore nett in India, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

Down south, too, Rajinikanth's Jailer was unstoppable to the box office. The Tamil film, which was also dubbed in Telugu and Hindi, grossed more than ₹650 crore worldwide. It is also the second fastest Tamil movie to enter the ₹600 crore club after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, which was released in 2018.

