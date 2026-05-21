Salman Khan accepts paparazzi’s apology a day after heated exchange outside hospital: ‘Zor se sorry bolo’

A day after Salman Khan lashed out at paparazzi for invading his privacy by following him to a hospital and shouting the name of his upcoming film, the superstar appeared to bury the hatchet. During an outing on Wednesday, Salman was seen interacting with photographers and accepting their apology after the heated exchange grabbed attention online.

Salman Khan forgives paparazzi

Salman Khan even took to Instagram to react to the viral clips of him losing his cool and questioned the behaviour of the photographers.

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On Wednesday, Salman stepped out in Mumbai to attend the success bash of Raja Shivaji, in which the superstar made a special cameo appearance. When Salman stepped out to pose alongside the film's lead actor and director Riteish Deshmukh, photographers stationed at the event apologised to the superstar in unison.

As Salman stepped out at the event, he was immediately surrounded by paparazzi, who repeatedly apologised while trying to greet him. Noticing the commotion, the actor leaned in and asked his security team not to stop a photographer from coming near him. He then asked what was going on. Once he realised the photographers were saying sorry, Salman acknowledged them and signalled that all was well between them.

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{{^usCountry}} In one video, the photographers are heard saying “Aaj koi chillana mat re, Love u bhai (Don’t shout today”. To which, Salman responded, “Ha yeh jagah sahi hai (this place is right for that)”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one video, the photographers are heard saying “Aaj koi chillana mat re, Love u bhai (Don’t shout today”. To which, Salman responded, “Ha yeh jagah sahi hai (this place is right for that)”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following this, the photographers apologised to Salman for their behaviour on Tuesday night. On a lighter note, Salman quipped, “Zor se bolo, aawaz nahi aa rahi tum sabki (Say it louder, I can’t hear all of you properly).” The comment made Riteish also chuckle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, the photographers apologised to Salman for their behaviour on Tuesday night. On a lighter note, Salman quipped, “Zor se bolo, aawaz nahi aa rahi tum sabki (Say it louder, I can’t hear all of you properly).” The comment made Riteish also chuckle. {{/usCountry}}

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In one of the videos, Salman is seen asking the photographers why they did not share the clip showing them running around in slippers. After this, the photographers accepted their mistake and apologised once again.

Explaining the emotional circumstances, Salman said, “Inki wife bahut beemar thi… (Someone’s wife was not well)”. He revealed that the wife of someone close to him was ill during the hospital visit.

What got Salman angry

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Salman Khan scolded paparazzi on Tuesday after photographers followed him and shouted Maatrubhumi while he was visiting someone at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor lashed out at the photographers and asked if they had “lost their minds”.

An irritated Salman was seen lashing out at the photographers, asking, “Pagal ho gaye ho? (Have you gone crazy?)” while making a gesture towards his forehead in visible anger. In the clips, Salman is then seen walking towards the photographers and questioning how they would feel if one of their own family members was admitted to the hospital.

Later, Salman took to Instagram to react to the viral clips of him losing his cool and questioned the behaviour of the photographers.

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“If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,” Salman wrote as a caption.

He added, “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life (Forget about the picture, what matters more – a film or someone’s life?”.

The Dabangg actor wrote, “Aise main sau jala doonga.Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga? (I’ll burn a hundred of you down like this. Next time, try pulling this stunt when one of my brothers is going through pain – just try it with me once. When someone from your family is in the hospital, should I react like this?)”

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“Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa (I may have turned 60, but don’t forget that I still know how to fight. And sure, put me in jail),” Salman added.

On the work front, Salman will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi, which also stars Chitrangda Singh. No release date has been announced yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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