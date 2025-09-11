Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger to re-release in theatres

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger will enthral the audience as it's set to re-release in theatres. The film became a blockbuster during its release 13 years ago. The re-release date of the film is yet to be announced. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan played spies in the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger to re-release in theatres soon

Ek Tha Tiger, an action thriller film, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2012. The film minted ₹320 crore globally, as per Sacnilk.com. It earned ₹263 crore gross and ₹198.78 crore nett in India in 2012. It was the first film in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also starred Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal.

About Ek Tha Tiger

The plot of Ek Tha Tiger revolves around Tiger, an Indian intelligence agent, who is sent to Dublin. He is asked to observe a professor suspected of sharing nuclear secrets with another country. During his mission, Tiger falls in love with the professor’s caretaker Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif, who has her own secret.

The film marks Salman's first collaboration with Yash Raj Films. It was the third directorial by Kabir with YRF following Kabul Express (2006) and New York (2009). The film was co-written by Kabir Khan too. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

About Salman's films

This comes as Salman is busy shooting for his next film, the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, the actor called the film "physically demanding."

"It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks; now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," he had said.

"For instance, in Sikandar, the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge)," he had added.

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which released in March. It was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, and Anjini Dhawan. Salman is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on August 24 on JioHotstar.