Salman Khan announces new release date for Tiger 3, unveils new poster. See here

Actor Salman Khan on Saturday announced a new release date for his upcoming film Tiger 3. Taking to Twitter, Salman also shared the first poster of the film giving a glimpse of himself. In the closeup photo, only an eye of the actor and his wrist were visible as the rest of his face was buried behind a scarf. (Also Read | Tiger 3 teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif are ready for another round. Watch)

Sharing the poster, Salman wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf." Reacting to the post, fans showered him with love. A person wrote, "Whoever made this poster deserves appreciation..#EkThaTiger, #TigerZindaHai, and now #Tiger3, every #SalmanKhan SOLO poster gives us GOOSEBUMPS! Bring it on."

Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

A fan also commented on the post, "Please release the teaser or a song for this Diwali. Eagerly waiting for this. Loved previous 2 movies. Hope this will be better than them" Several fans speculated that Salman will release a new film on Eid. "Means new movie on EID," tweeted a fan. A person said, "Truly a surprise, many best wishes for its new release date, great excitement for your action & spy thriller. Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited film and audience are eagerly waiting to see your most powerful & iconic on-screen character Tiger in theatres."

Apart from Salman, the film also features Katrina Kaif. The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The upcoming actioner reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Salman's first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, released in 2012. The actor played the titular character in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) film series. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also starred Katrina. Its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai arrived in cinema halls in 2017 and was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina featured together in all the films.

