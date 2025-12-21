Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Salim Khan come together to celebrate Sohail Khan’s birthday

Actor Sohail Khan turned his birthday celebrations on Saturday into a full-fledged family affair. The celebration saw the entire Khan family come together, with superstar Salman Khan, father Salim Khan, stepmom Helen and brother Arbaaz Khan joining in to make the day special for Sohail. Sohail Khan celebrated his birthday in Bandra with his family and friends.

Salman Khan joins Sohail’s birthday bash

Sohail turned a year older on Saturday and marked the occasion with an intimate celebration alongside his family and close friends at a restaurant in Bandra.

The party was attended by his father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and other close family members. Sohail made a stylish entry in a denim shirt paired with matching trousers. He appeared in high spirits as he greeted guests and happily posed for the paparazzi with folded hands before entering the party venue.

However, it was Salman’s arrival that truly stole the spotlight. The superstar was seen making his way in with a heavy security entourage. Salman was dressed in a navy blue polo T-shirt paired with black denim pants and matching boots. He also acknowledged the paparazzi with his trademark ‘salaam’.

Arbaaz Khan arrived in a red T-shirt paired with white trousers and was seen politely requesting the paparazzi to refrain from clicking pictures of his newborn child. He had a cast on his hand, seemingly from a recent wrist injury.

The celebration also saw the attendance of members of the film fraternity such as Vikas Bahl and Pragya Yadav, producers Ramesh Taurani and Daboo Malik, and Jyoti Malik, among others. Several clips from the celebration have surfaced on social media, showing Sohail cutting two cakes as his family members gathered around him, feeding him cake.

Sohail in news

Recently, Sohail grabbed headlines when a video of him riding his bike on the streets of Bandra without wearing a helmet went viral, drawing widespread criticism. In response, the actor later issued a statement apologising and urging other riders to wear helmets while riding.

“I would like to request all bike riders to please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic, but that is no excuse for not wearing one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles, and now I ride bikes. I mostly ride late at night, when there is not much traffic, to minimise risks, that too at a slow pace and with my car following me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sohail added, I assure fellow riders that I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet, so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities, and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute all riders who wear their helmets at all times despite the discomfort, as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I am really sorry.”

Sohail Khan's recent release

Sohail was last seen in the 2025 Telugu film Arjun: Son of Vyjayanthi. Helmed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced by N. T. R. Arts and Ashoka Creations, the film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar in key roles. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 1990 film Karthavyam. Released in April, it received mixed reviews from critics.