Salman Khan asks fans to not bathe Antim posters in milk, says 'give it to poor kids'

Salman Khan has made yet another appeal to his fans who have been going overboard about celebrating the release of his film, Antim: The Final Truth. The actor has shared a video of his fans bathing his film's poster in milk and has requested them to donate it to poor kids instead.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta (Many people don't even get water and here you are wasting milk. If you want to give milk then I request all my fans to give milk to poor kids who don't get to drink milk).”

On Saturday, Salman shared a video of fans bursting crackers in a movie theatre and advised against it. He wrote, “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank you.”

Antim The Final Truth hit the movie theatres on Friday to a positive response from the critics and a decent opening. After releasing on Friday with an opening of around ₹4.5 crore, the film showed growth on Saturday with slightly improved collections of ₹5.5 crore.

Antim features Aayush Sharma as the male lead while Salman plays his arch nemesis. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Mahima Makwana as the female lead.