Shera enacts Antim scene behind Salman Khan’s back, leaves Sangeeta Bijlani in splits

Salman Khan shared a hilarious video just the night before his new film Antim: The Final Truth released. The video shows Salman’s long-time bodyguard Shera enacting a scene from the movie. He makes hand gestures to the dialogue “Jiss din is sardar di ki hategi, sabki phategi (The day this sardar will lose it, everyone will have a hard time).”

The dialogue is originally spoken by Salman's character in the film. In his enactment, Shera pointed towards himself, stepping into Salman’s role for a bit. The moment the actor turns around to check what’s going on, Shera switches track and points towards the actor.

In the comments section, Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani reacted with laughing emoji. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth marks Salman’s first onscreen collaboration with Aayush Sharma, who is married to the actor’s sister Arpita Khan. The film also stars Mahima Makwana.

Speaking with Hindustan Times recently, Aayush said that he hoped not to let down Salman with his performance in Antim: “The pressure and responsibility is there. But more than anything, I hope I don’t let him down. That is a big thing. He has been there (for me). I take it as my personal responsibility (to not let him down). Somewhere down the line, people might say, ‘Arrey, yeh ghar ki baat hai. Bhai ne picture produce ki hai toh kya ho gaya (this is a family matter. Salman has produced the film so what)’. The only way that you can counter anything like this is by putting in the hard work.”

Salman and Aayush's Antim released on Friday. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Antim is different from any other Salman Khan film and sees him in a restrained performance as Sikh cop, Rajveer Singh. Also, it's quite unlike his Robinhood in Dabangg or Radhe in Wanted.Though Salman and Aayush are at loggerheads, it's not the usual cat and mouse chase between a good cop and the bad guy. However, what's common in Antim and all other action thrillers we see is heavyweight dialogues, bloody punches, gunshots and men covered in blood flying in the air like dust particles. In this department, Antim is no different.”