Salman Khan breaks silence on health concerns, reveals 16-kg weight loss on Alliance

For weeks now, people have been speculating about Salman Khan's drastic lean appearance which led many concerned about his health. Finally, Salman Khan has come forward to clarify rumours about his sudden weight loss. The actor has confessed that he has deliberately changed his look, dispelling all doubts regarding his health. During his appearance on the reality show Alliance, Salman Khan visited Sohail Khan who is participating in his first reality show and observed that his brother had also lost weight.

Salman Khan finally clarified on his health concerns, revealed about his drastic weight loss on Alliance reality show. (Prime Video)

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[Also Read: Salman Khan visits Alliance to cheer for Sohail Khan as he continues his race to finale after Seema Sajdeh's eviction]

Salman Khan reveals he has lost 16 kg

Salman Khan has made an appearance on the reality show Alliance on Prime Video in order to encourage his brother Sohail Khan, who is participating in the show. In a recent clip, both brothers can be seen having a fun and candid conversation regarding fitness.

In his conversation with Sohail, Salman noted how much his younger brother had managed to lose in weight. “You've lost weight,” he said. He proudly displayed his six-pack and said that he had lost 12 kg. In return, Salman shocked everyone and revealed that he himself had lost 16 kg. “I am down to 16.”

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Salman Khan puts health rumours to rest

{{^usCountry}} This statement from Salman came after weeks-long speculations around his health. Several videos, including the one where he went for the inauguration of an office of SRA in Mumbai, made people worried about his physical condition. Social media users were of the opinion that the actor looked much slimmer than ever before, which raised speculations regarding his well-being. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This statement from Salman came after weeks-long speculations around his health. Several videos, including the one where he went for the inauguration of an office of SRA in Mumbai, made people worried about his physical condition. Social media users were of the opinion that the actor looked much slimmer than ever before, which raised speculations regarding his well-being. {{/usCountry}}

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During this event, Salman laid the foundation stone of the Data Collection and Verification Support Center of the authority and presented keys of their new homes to several beneficiaries. However, much of the talk in online space was related to his looks and whether he suffered from some illness or not.

About Alliance

Premiered on June 26, Alliance began with 16 celebrity contestants competing in pairs, known as "Allies." The inaugural season, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, features celebrities including Ravi Kishan and daughter Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri, as well as Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.

Is Salman Khan preparing for his next film?

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While Salman has not shared the exact reason behind his fitness transformation, many believe it is linked to his upcoming action film, tentatively titled SVC63. The project will mark his first on-screen collaboration with South Indian star Nayanthara and is expected to feature several action-packed sequences.

Salman Khan is also set to return to Bigg Boss new season soon after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 concludes.