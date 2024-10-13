Salman Khan cancels Bigg Boss 18 shoot to visit Baba Siddique's family after his murder

NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants at his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on Saturday night. As Siddique succumbed to his injuries at the Lilavati Hospital, many political leaders and members of the film fraternity arrived to pay condolences to his family. Among them were Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Salman Khan. (Also read: How Baba Siddique ended Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's infamous fight; who was the man all of Bollywood loved?) Salman Khan arriving at the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday

Salman Khan meets Baba Siddique's family

Salman was spotted arriving at the Lilavati Hospital late on Saturday night in paparazzo videos. As per reports, the actor was in Film City when Siddique was murdered and was shooting for Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman cancelled the remainder of the shoot as soon as he heard about Siddique's death and rushed to the hospital, sources in the know say.

Baba Siddique was associated with the Congress for 48 years and served as the MLA of Bandra West for three terms till 2014. Earlier this year, he joined Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

A popular figure in Mumbai, Siddique was best known to film fans as the host of the annual iftaar parties ahead of Eid, which were attended by virtually all of Bollywood. It was at one of these parties in 2013 that Siddique orchestrated one of his greatest diplomatic coups - ending the infamous feud between Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.

Baba Siddique's death

Baba Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He was at his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra at the time as per reports, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects. "The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters. Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.

With ANI inputs