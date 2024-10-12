Nia Sharma breaks her silence on Bigg Boss 18 stir: 'The whole thing was to create a buzz'

There was a lot of murmurs around actor Nia Sharma after she was announced as the first contestant for Bigg Boss 18 during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She also took to Instagram to deny the buzz. Now, in a new interview, the actor said that it was all a publicity stunt to create hype around the new edition. Also read: Is Nia Sharma the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18? Actor says, ‘Mujhe maaf kardo’ Nia Sharma shared the clarification in a new interview.

Nia speaks up

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nia addressed the issue and provided more clarity.

Talking about the reason behind not participating in Bigg Boss 18, despite Rohit Shetty announcing her name, Nia said, “It was Colors. I was told at the very last minute. I was supposed to go for Laughter Chefs integration, but a few days after the announcement, Laughter Chefs got canceled. So eventually, when I was supposed to go, and I wasn't supposed to go, the whole thing was to create a buzz, and I think they succeeded very well”.

She added, “If it was when planning or anything like that, it's okay to play along. I could not write the next day. People told me so many harsh words even though I apologised humbly. I was not supposed to put up a note. All that was done by the Colors team. It was their strategy, and it was up to them. I am working for them, and if they are doing something in my name, it's completely alright.”

She also shared that it was the channel’s idea, and she supported their strategy. She said that she was fine with the channel using her name. She said that she has done two shows with them, and she respects their planning. Nia admitted that the hype was huge, which she enjoyed.

About the buzz

It all started during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale last month when filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared that Nia will be the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 18.

The finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 aired on Colors, the same network that airs Bigg Boss every season. Nia Sharma, who recently wrapped up the reality show Comedy Chefs, was also on the episode as one of the guests. There, host Rohit Shetty announced that Nia would be the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18. As the other celebs present there congratulated the actor, Nia managed just a nervous smile. As per reports, Nia has been offered Bigg Boss numerous times before but had always turned it down. What made her change her mind and say yes this time is still a mystery.

Last month, she took to Instagram Stories to talk about the speculations, without even mentioning the name of the show. “Hi there! Please don't call or text me to ask anything about the Bigg Boss thing. Mujhe maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karugi. (Please forgive me. I won't reply) Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day,” she wrote.

About Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 will run on the theme of time this year, Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).” The reality series features Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey and others.

Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on Sunday night at 9 pm on Colours TV and will also be available for streaming on Jio Cinema.