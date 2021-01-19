Salman Khan confirms Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to release in theatres on Eid 2021

Salman Khan has revealed the release date of his next, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, in a new Instagram post, while confirming that the film will be released in theatres while keeping the requests of Theatre Exhibitors Association from across the country in mind. The film will release on Eid 2021.

The actor wrote, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing.."

Watch | Salman Khan announces release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda has been co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. The actor finished the shoot of the film after coronavirus-induced lockdown ended. The film is supposed to be a remake of South Korean film Veteran and also a sequel to Salman’s 2009 hit film, Wanted.

According to sources, the Theatre Exhibitors Association had requested Salman to release the film in theatres, to help them tide over the losses accruing due to pandemic. While theatres are now open, many of the big-ticket films are yet to release while others have gone direct to streaming.

Salman famously releases his films on Eid, including past hits such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger and Bodyguard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON